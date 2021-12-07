Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.64. 65,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,096. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

