TD Securities Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.24.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$137.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.77. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$141.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

