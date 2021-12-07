TD Securities Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$165.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$148.51 target price (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$163.18.

CM opened at C$141.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

