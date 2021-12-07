TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2627 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TELUS has decreased its dividend payment by 63.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 104.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TELUS to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

