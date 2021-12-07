Textron Inc. (TXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.
Shares of TXT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
