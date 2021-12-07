Textron Inc. (TXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Shares of TXT opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

