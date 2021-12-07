TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 83,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

