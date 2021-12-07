TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.44. 5,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

