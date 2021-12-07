TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 139 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.