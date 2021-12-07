TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.99. 148,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $276.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

