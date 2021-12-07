The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $57.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,000. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

