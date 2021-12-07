The Cooper Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $399.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.16. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $337.40 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

