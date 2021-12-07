The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €165.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €165.00 ($185.39) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €210.36 ($236.36).

MTX stock opened at €171.40 ($192.58) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €191.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €200.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

