The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Neutral

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,313. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

