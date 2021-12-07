The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.