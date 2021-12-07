The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

