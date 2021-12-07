The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

