The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,391,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 90.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

