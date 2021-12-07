The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
