The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 146.75 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.87 ($2.25). The firm has a market cap of £245.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.