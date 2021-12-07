The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $367.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

