The Travelers Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

