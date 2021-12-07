The Travelers Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.
Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
