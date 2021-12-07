TheStreet Lowers Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.19 on Friday. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

