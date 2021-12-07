Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

TCBX opened at $28.46 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

