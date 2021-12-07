Thor Industries (THO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THO opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

