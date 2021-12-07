Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 24,562 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Busey were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in First Busey by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

