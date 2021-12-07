Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

