Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,555 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Coty worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

