Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 407 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.