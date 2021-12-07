TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Shares Down 4.5%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €29.90 ($33.60) and last traded at €30.00 ($33.71). Approximately 3,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.40 ($35.28).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

