TomoChain Price Hits $2.20 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00004283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $191.56 million and $13.53 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,008,788 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

