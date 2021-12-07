TopBidder Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $11,547.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

