TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $278.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $162.14 and a fifty-two week high of $284.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

