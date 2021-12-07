Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 317,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 1,753,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.