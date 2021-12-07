Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $390.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,955 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.05. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

