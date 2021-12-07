Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 782 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

