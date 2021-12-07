Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 128,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 78,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

