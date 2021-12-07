Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

