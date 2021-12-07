Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,904,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $341.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

