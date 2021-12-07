Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $207,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

