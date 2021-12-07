Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 631 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,155.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.45 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

