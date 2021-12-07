Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.