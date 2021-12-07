Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.75 or 0.08445164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,840.52 or 1.00006053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00076881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

