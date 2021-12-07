Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.63 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $235.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $43,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,761,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 122,020 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

