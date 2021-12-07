TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $43.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.
TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TRIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
