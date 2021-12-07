TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $43.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 215,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $16,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 398,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.