Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.29.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 16,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,531. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

