True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNT.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

