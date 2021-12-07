Truist Securities Increases Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
SHO opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
