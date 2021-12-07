TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of MEDS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

