Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.