Tufton Capital Management Acquires 1,337 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

